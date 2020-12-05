WBU graduate honored as Lubbock campus distinguished alumni

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University – Lubbock:

Kevin McConic, an employee at Covenant Health System in Lubbock, was selected as 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award winner for Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus recently. The award will be presented at a later date.

McConic is a native of Lubbock and a graduate of Estacado High School. He currently serves as senior manager for integrated talent management at Covenant, where he works with employees across the hospital properties in Lubbock, Levelland and Plainview.

Prior to his service at Covenant, he served at South Plains College in operations and spent nearly 11 years with United Supermarkets in community partnerships. It was during that stint that he became an active volunteer with the Lubbock Area United Way. He has served as a loaned executive for several years and most recently has been the Community Impact Chair on the United Way board. In late 2019, the Volunteer Center of Lubbock recognized McConic with one of its 2020 Get Involved Honors for his work with United Way.

“I think we all have a responsibility to give back out of the blessings and ability God has given us and I’ve always felt that way,” McConic said. “United Way has been one of the best experiences of volunteering for me. They make it so easy to volunteer and prepare for board meetings. It’s been a pleasure for me.”

In addition to the United Way, McConic is also on the board of 100 Black Men of West Texas and serves as education chair; the Lubbock Partnership Network, a school board for several schools in East Lubbock. He also serves on several Lubbock ISD advisory committees, including safety and social and emotional learning.

“Wayland’s alumni are serving their communities in great and small ways, and Kevin McConic is a great example of what is wonderful about our alums,” said Teresa Young, director of alumni relations at Wayland. “We are honored to call him part of our Wayland family, and it was no surprise given his accomplishments that our campus chose him as this year’s honoree.”

Wayland’s Alumni Association has presented Distinguished Alumni Awards to graduates over the homecoming weekend for many years. The program was expanded in 2018 to include a winner for each campus’ alumni, with McConic among some of the last honored in 2020.

