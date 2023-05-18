LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus scheduled a commencement ceremony for 85 students on Saturday at the Hutcherson Center at 2:00 p.m.

According to the release, 20 students at the graduation will receive their Master’s degree and 65 will receive their Bachelor’s degrees.

Out of all the graduates, “ten countries are represented among 12 international students…”

A press release mentioned there will be a livestream available to view the ceremony on the university’s website wbu.edu.