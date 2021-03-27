WBU graphic design students’ artwork selected for display and publication

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Graphic design students at Wayland Baptist University are getting noticed for their work as two students had works selected for display and publication, recently. Allyson Vinson will have one of her pieces published in Creative Quarterly, while Alec Buitron submitted three pieces that were selected for display in the 11th Lessedra international Painting and Mixed Media Exhibition in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Vinson, a freshman from Lubbock, submitted a poster she created for her Graphic Design 1 class last semester. The goal of the assignment was to successfully apply legible typography on an emergency vehicle. She chose a 1933 Russian fire truck as her vehicle and used the font Literaturnaya designed by typographer Lyubov Alexeevna Kuznetsova.

“As a female designer, the chance to celebrate a female typographer was invigorating,” Vinson said. “I also wanted to commemorate the local fire brigade from my hometown of Lubbock by incorporating the town’s name when applying typography.”

Vinson’s poster will appear in the 63rd edition of Creative Quarterly, an internationally renowned graphic design and illustration magazine based in New York City.

Buitron, a senior from Brownsville had three pieces selected for display in a Bulgarian art show that opened in February. Buitron’s pieces are surrealistic, dreamlike compositions. Buitron completed the assignment or his Elements of Art and Principles of Design course, where he was introduced to the surrealist movement that began in Europe in the 1920s. Buitron’s art will hang alongside 126 other artists from 30 countries. Nine other American’s were selected, three of whom are art professors at Arizona State University, Marist College and Black Hills State University. The show will run through April.

“Nature Grows From Water” — Senior graphic design student Alec Buitron, of Brownsville, had three pieces selected for display in the 11th Lessedra International Painting & Mixed Media Exhibition in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“Nowhere But Home”

“Rhino’s Precious Gem”

“Tribute to 1920s Soviet Design” — A poster by Allyson Vinson, freshman graphic design major from Lubbock, that has been selected for the 63rd edition of Creative Quarterly. This project was a study in typography.

