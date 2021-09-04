WBU-Lubbock hosting golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University – Lubbock:

Wayland Baptist University in Lubbock will host a 4-person scramble golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club on Monday, Oct. 4. All proceeds will benefit WBU-Lubbock.

The tournament will feature afternoon flights only with prizes for first, second and third place, along with a closest-to-the-pin contest, straightest-drive contest, and prizes for anyone who hits a hole-in-one. The entry fee is $125 per player. Lunch and range balls are included in the entry fee.

There are also sponsorship opportunities including a $300 tee box sponsorship, $500 team sponsorship and $1,000 Pioneer sponsorship that includes a 4-person team, banner on a fairway and a tee box sign. Businesses or individual can also purchase the $1,500 food sponsorship, $2,500 drink cart sponsorship and the $3,000 Lighting the Way sponsorship. All packages include varying degrees of perks and signage.

Proceeds will directly benefit the Wayland-Lubbock campus and its approximately 600 students. More than 90% of Wayland students, including those in Lubbock, receive financial aid and more than 50% of those need additional aid. As one of the most affordable Christian universities in the nation, scholarship dollars go further at Wayland than other faith-based universities.

Wayland offers five eight-week sessions per year, accelerating the rate to degree completion for students. A combination of in-person and online classes also provide flexibility for students who are working around their busy schedules. Degree programs are available in business administration, counseling, education, public administration, pre-nursing, criminal justice administration, Christian studies and many other fields.

For more information or to register for the tournament, contact Bobby McCloud at bobby.mccloud@wbu.edu or by phone at 806-438-3876.

