LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Teaching government and political science courses is personal for Clint Inmon.

That’s because the 77-year-old educator has lived what he teaches. And for the last 35 years, he has shared his personal knowledge of politics with students as an adjunct professor at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus. Inmon’s primary assignment has been teaching American Government, but he has also taught Constitutional Law and Texas Government. His hands-on experiences bring to life the principles he teaches in his classroom.

“It lets me tie it all together,” he said of sharing personal experiences with students.

His ties to the political facts he shares stimulates students to move beyond lectures, texts and tests.

“I have watched Clint Inmon inspire and motivate students,” said Dr. Judy Jarratt, Executive Director and Dean at Wayland’s Lubbock campus. “His love for teaching and for the American political system are inspirational, and we are delighted that he continues to say, ‘yes’ when asked to teach each session.”

What makes Inmon’s classes unique is that he isn’t just teaching what he learned in a book. This educator has lived much of what he teaches.

“I did six months in Austin and a summer D.C. It was a heck of an experience being in D.C.,” he said.

Inmon served as a congressional intern for former U.S. Rep. Jack Hightower, a Democrat who served the 13th Congressional District from 1975 to 1985. During his time in the nation’s capital, the educator also served as a grant reviewer for the U.S. Department of Education “giving money to universities and schools.” The educator also has done something few people ever get an opportunity to do. He once served as an Electoral College delegate.

But Inmon’s experience isn’t just in American government and Democrat politics. He also worked as chief of staff for former State Rep. Rick Hardcastle, a Republican who served District 68 from 1999 to 2013.

A longtime educator, Inmon taught social studies and coached tennis at O.L. Slaton Middle School for 20 years. He also served as an assistant principal at Cathelene Thomas Middle School in Slaton for four years. He retired as a public-school educator in 2000.

“I’m retired except for what I do for Wayland,” said Inmon, who was recognized in June for his 35 years of service to the university.

The educator said there is a lot of difference in teaching junior high kids and non-traditional students at Wayland’s Lubbock campus.

“They need the course to get them there, and we get them there,” he said. “They are all there for a reason.”

Through the years, Inmon has moved with Wayland as the Lubbock campus expanded.

“We were out on 82nd Street when I started, and we moved to the Loop,” he said. “That was a big change.”

But that’s not all that has changed during his time at Wayland. The tools of teaching also have changed, and he has changed with them.

“Mr. Inmon has been able to adjust to various computer upgrade requirements, has mastered Blackboard, and taught virtually during the recent pandemic,” Jarratt said. “Nothing seems to slow him down.”

But when he’s not teaching, Inmon has ways to relax.

“I like to hunt dove and deer, and I like to fish,” he said. “I’m retired, so I like to be nothing and do nothing most of the time.”

But all of that changes when class time approaches.

“I get ready for Wednesday night,” Inmon said, noting that’s usually when his classes are scheduled. “I look over the lesson.”

By 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, the adjunct professor is at the Lubbock campus prepping for his lecture or preparing a review for an exam.

“I get there, read over the lesson again and get ready,” he said. Shortly thereafter, students are learning from his experience.

How long will Inmon keep sharing his knowledge and experiences with Wayland students? He really doesn’t know, but he hasn’t tired of investing in his students.

“I say ‘yes’ every session they call, and every session they call,” he said.

