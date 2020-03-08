WBU Lubbock to honor Dr. Tim Powers at annual banquet in May

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University Lubbock will honor Dr. Tim Powers at its annual Lubbock Lights Scholarship Gala on Tuesday, May 12 at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center. A silent auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the banquet beginning at 7 p.m.

The annual event raises money for student scholarships. This year, WBU is raising money for the Dr. Tim and Janice Powers Scholarship. A lifelong educator, Dr. Powers began his career at Estacado Jr. High in 1977 as an English and history teacher. He taught at Estacado until 1981 when he moved to the Pampa School District. Powers served in Pampa until 2003 working in various administrative rolls including vice principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

In May of 2003, Powers took an Assistant Superintendent position at Wichita Falls. He stayed with Wichita Falls ISD until 2014 as assistant superintendent, chief academic officer and special projects officer. In 2014, Dr. Powers shifted to private higher education, serving as an associate professor of education at Wayland.

A member of Southcrest Baptist Church, Powers and his wife of 41 years, Janice, are co-directors of a Sunday school department. They have two grown children and five grandchildren.

All proceeds from the dinner and silent auction will benefit the Powers scholarship. Sponsorships are available. Businesses and individuals may also purchase tables at $1,000 or half tables at $500. Tables seat eight. Individual tickets are $125.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Bobby McCloud at 806-785-9285 or bobby.mccloud@wbu.edu.

