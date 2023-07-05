LUBBOCK, Texas— A group of Wayland Baptist University mission students traveled to rural Honduras in the summer to conduct door-to-door medical visits and participated in children’s ministry activities. This was the fifth time the team traveled to Honduras.

According to a release, Wayland students worked closely with Dr. Jason Brockway, a physician in Kilgore, to offer “basic medical services to children and adults in small villages near Valle de Angeles, Honduras.”

The mission team was guided by the Dr. Adam Reinhart, Dean of the Kenneth L. Mattox School of Mathematics and Sciences and Donnie Brown, Director of Spiritual Life.

“WBU has sent five amazing medical mission teams to us in Honduras over the last 10 years,” said Joseph Denton of Tree of Life International.

Additionally, the medical visits took place in rural villages where Tree of Life International’s mission team operates.

“This immersive experience allowed the students to gain a deeper understanding of the medical and spiritual culture within rural Honduran villages,” Reinhart expressed.

The release stated that students “ministered to more than 500 children and adults in Honduran villages,” and would also “dedicate significant time to praying for the individuals they encounter….”

The Wayland team also helped with the children’s ministry in the village where they helped children participate in a fun bible-based program.