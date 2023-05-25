LUBBOCK, Texas— During the Covid-19 pandemic a shutdown of traditional water fountains was in effect at Wayland Baptist University, said a press release.

In response to that, the university’s Enactus group established an “environmentally friendly response” to install touchless water bottle filling stations.

According to the release, Enactus is an international organization that connects students, academic and business leaders through entrepreneurial-based projects that promote progress for its communities.

The goal was to “address safety concerns about using traditional fountains” and encourage to reduce waste from throwing away water bottles.

According to the release, WBU Enactus had installed its seventh automatic water bottle filling station in three years.

Additionally, the stations had been used to “refill more than 50,000 reusable water bottles” in the course of three years, said the release.

The release mentioned six stations were installed across the Wayland campus and one was installed at the Plainview YMCA in 2021.

In addition, stations can be found on the Wayland campus at Gates Hall, Nunn Business Building, McClung University Center, Pete and Nelda Laney Student Activity Center, Harral Memorial Auditorium and now Mabee Learning Resources Center.