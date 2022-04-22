PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University Dean of the School of Languages and Literature Dr. Kimberlee Mendoza and Assistant Professor of English Ashley Edlin have collaborated on a new English textbook designed to improve students’ academic writing skills. The book was edited by recent Wayland graduate Cheyenne Chambers.

The Level Up workbook teaches students writing structure through lessons and activities as they work through each chapter. The workbook is a comprehensive guide that deals with everything from choosing a topic to writing a thesis and creating an outline in less than five minutes. There are also chapters on various types of essays, rhetoric, research and citations, and creative writing.

Level Up is available for $19.95 on Amazon.

Dr. Mendoza has a long list of published works, including 12 novels, five novellas and 16 plays, as well as short stories, poems and journal articles. Her most recent publication prior to Level Up is Teaching Squirrels: How to Reach Generation Z and Create Lasting Engagement, which is also available on Amazon. Edlin is completing her MFA in writing at Lindenwood University and has published several creative works and co-authored journal articles in technical communication.

