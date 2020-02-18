WBU raising support for Buckner’s Shoes for Orphan Souls

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University is participating in a fundraiser to bring shoes to orphans, and you can help. Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls program supplies new shoes and socks to orphans and vulnerable children throughout the United States and the World.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Wayland is asking people to bring a pair of new children’s shoes to the basketball games that start at 6 p.m. in Hutcherson Center. The first 100 people to donate a pair of new shoes will receive a commemorative t-shirt and everyone who donates will receive free admission to the games as Wayland takes on Oklahoma City University.

Thursday’s games also have special meaning as the No.5 ranked Flying Queens try to knock off the No. 1 ranked team in the nation and avenge their only loss in conference play.

Wayland’s Student Activities Office is also encouraging people to wear neon and “shine bright for Buckner.” Glow sticks will be handed out at the game, as well. Those making donations can also help decide which Wayland coach must kiss a cow, bringing additional awareness to the Shoes for Orphan Souls program.

Dr. Albert Reyes, president of Buckner International, will speak at Wayland’s chapel service on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. in Harral Auditorium. Chapel is open to the public and anyone interested in finding out more about the work of Buckner International is encouraged to attend. Dr. Reyes will speak about the many different mission, employment and internship opportunities available through Buckner.

Since 1999, Buckner has distributed more than 4 million pairs of new shoes and socks to children in 83 countries. Buckner has focused on shoes for reasons that include health, education, hope and additional opportunities for the worlds orphans and vulnerable children. You can find out more about the program at www.buckner.org/shoes.

(News release from Wayland Baptist University)