WBU School of Mathematics and Sciences is major focus of Impact 2020 campaign

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University is focusing on completing the Impact2020 campaign with $3.9 million left to reach the $40 million goal. One of the largest projects remaining to be funded is the renovation and addition to the School of Mathematics and Sciences.

The proposed renovations and addition will cost an estimated $7.2 million. The cost will include renovation of the existing building’s mechanical systems as well as address access issues. The price projection also includes the building of a new wing that will house updated lab and classroom spaces.

Wayland alumnus, Dr. Kenneth Mattox, provided the lead gift and the school will be renamed in his honor — the Kenneth L. Mattox School of Mathematics and Sciences. Dr. Mattox, a renowned surgeon, graduated from Wayland with a biology degree in 1960. He pioneered a revolutionary cardiac surgery technique which was named the Mattox Maneuver. Dr. Mattox currently serves as the chief of staff at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston.

Dean of the School of Mathematics and Sciences Dr. Adam Reinhart said the additions will be vital to providing the level of education and opportunity students need.

“The wholesale renovation and updating of our current building will make much needed space for our programs in STEM fields such as our rapidly growing Computer Sciences program,” Reinhart said. “The new building will be equipped with modern equipment and instrumentation to prepare our students to enter high paying jobs in STEM fields, health professional schools or graduate school.”

Wayland students have proven to be some of the best undergraduate researchers in the country, consistently being recognized and awarded for their work at state, regional and national academic conferences. The renovation and addition provides additional opportunities for students to succeed beyond the classroom.

The Mabee Foundation has recently provided Wayland a $2 million challenge grant to be applied to Wayland’s Impact2020 capital projects. For more information or to make a donation, log onto impactwayland.com/mattox.

(News release from Wayland Baptist University)