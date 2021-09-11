WBU student’s artwork selected for publication

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Anna Epp, a senior graphic design major at Wayland Baptist University, is adding to her portfolio as she prepares to step into the real world of graphic design once her college career ends.

“My dream is to open my own freelance graphic design business,” Epp said. “I would like the flexibility of working from home and with a freelance job I could take on a wide variety of things instead of working for one specific firm.”

Epp, from Balko, Okla., will graduate in December and thanks to her hard work the last few years, she will already have an impressive portfolio. Her latest project, an infographic about the space race, was selected for publication in the 64th edition of Creative Quarterly, an internationally recognized graphic design and illustration magazine published in New York City. Epp was among eight winners selected for publication in the student graphic design category.

The infographic Epp created was a class project for her Graphic Design 2 class taught by Dejan Mraovic. Epp said Mraovic supplied a list of topics and she selected the space race.

“Since I was little, I’ve always been interested in the space race … the excitement of sending someone out where no one has gone,” Epp said.

In her piece, Epp compared various aspects of the Russian and United States space programs such as the size of space shuttles and the amount of money each government invested in the race. She also included a timeline of events that started with the launch of the Russian satellite, Sputnik, in 1957 and ends with the U.S. landing on the moon in 1969. Epp even points out interesting facts such as the first photograph taken in space, the first food in space, the first animal in space and more.

“I did a lot of research on it to find interesting things that people may not have known, or things they didn’t consider,” Epp said. “It was just fascinating.”

Mraovic said the goal of the assignment was to create a visually appealing infographic for a book, magazine or website. An infographic is designed to present complex information in an easily understandable form.

“In this piece, she recognized the efforts of both nations, and the significant contributions to the whole human race,” Mraovic said. “Anna accurately and objectively presents the information without favoritism either way.”

Epp said Mraovic had to encourage her to enter her work in the Creative Quarterly contest.

“He is always pushing us to do our best and go outside of our comfort zones,” she said. “I’m very shy about sharing my work. Submitting my work to a contest is outside of my comfort zone, but he really, really wants us to do our best. He wants people to see the hard work we’ve put into something.”

Epp joins fellow students Allyson Vinson and Madeline Alison in having pieces selected for publication in Creative Quarterly. Her poster will be published both online and in the printed magazine. The printed piece will soon be available to order. For more information about Creative Quarterly, or to see Epp’s winning piece visit the website at www.cqjournal.com.

(Photo provided by Wayland Baptist University)

