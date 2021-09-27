WBU students, faculty and staff participate in Day of Service

Audrie Blanco picks up trash from a street construction area on Broadway Street in downtown Plainview. Audrie and Zasha Norris (background) were two of the students who participated in Saturday’s Day of Service lead by the Office of Spiritual Development at Wayland. (Photo provided by WBU)

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

A small group of faculty, staff and students gathered in the Baptist Student Ministries building at Wayland Baptist University early on Saturday morning for coffee, donuts and to receive their assignments for a Day of Service. Led by Donnie Brown, the director of spiritual life at Wayland, the Day of Service is an opportunity for Wayland students and employees to give back to the community.

“We do this as part of our mission at Wayland,” Brown said. “Our goal is to develop servant leaders who serve God and man. We hope that the Day of Service will make a difference for the day, but also that students will develop a desire to serve their communities when they leave this place.”

Saturday’s list of projects was limited and some groups that had asked for help needed to back out at the last minute. Still, a number of students assisted with picking up trash along Broadway and Ash streets and alleys in downtown Plainview. They also helped organize, sort, fold and hang donated goods at the Salvation Army thrift store, and spent some quality time walking dogs at the local animal shelter. The projects generally take only a couple of hours, but Brown hopes the experience lasts a lifetime.

“We want students to know it’s not all about them,” he said. “There are a lot of people who need help.”

While there are a lot of needs in the community, Brown said lining up projects can be difficult. He encourages non-profit organizations to contact his office at 806-291-3408 if they need help to accomplish a project or goal. Brown said they will look at all requests for help and try to accommodate organizations.

“It doesn’t have a be on a specific Day of Service,” Brown said. “If they have something they need done, we will see what we can do.”

While the official Day of Service is held once each semester, Brown said they will also undertake other projects throughout the year such as Operation Christmas Child and various canned food drives.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)