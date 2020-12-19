WBU teams with PISD to form the Plainview Collegiate High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University and the Plainview ISD announced a new partnership between the schools, creating the Plainview Collegiate High School. Students completing the program will graduate high school with either an associate’s degree or 60 college credits. There is no cost to the student. The endeavor is associated with the Texas Education Agency’s Early College High School program.

Plainview ISD Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez said the partnership is a positive step in educating Plainview students, and reinforces the importance of education.

“It is one thing to say we believe higher education is important, but it is an entirely different thing to forge a partnership with Wayland and provide a clear pathway to university study for freshman through senior-level high school students,” Sanchez said. “As excited as we are for this partnership, we’re even more excited for the students who will have the opportunity to enroll as high school collegiate scholars.”

Wayland’s Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Cindy McClenagan sees the Collegiate High School program as motivation for Plainview students to stay close to home.

“Our hope is to encourage a continued love of learning that leads students to pursue a four-year college degree followed by a sustainable career that they truly enjoy,” McClenagan said.

WBU has been a pioneer in education for more than 112 years in Plainview and has a long-standing relationship with PISD. Wayland President, Dr. Bobby Hall said this program will have a positive impact on families in the community.

“Wayland and PISD leadership have worked together for more than 18 months to design this educational opportunity,” Hall said. “I always find it meaningful when Wayland serves those who know us best, our neighbors and friends in Plainview.”

Mary Elizabeth Dickerson, Principal of Plainview Collegiate High School, agreed, saying the program could be life changing.

“I believe this program will change the lives of our students by opening doors they never dreamed they could walk through,” Dickerson said. “We are not only setting the standard in education; we are raising it.”

Students who apply for this program will be selected for admission by an ECHS committee. Courses will be offered in-person at both the university and the high school, and the university will be offering additional online courses to meet every aspect of ECHS. To maximize student success, Wayland will provide dual-credit students with the same access to academic advising, counseling, computer services, library services and resources currently offered to WBU students.

PHS students can also take advantage of Wayland’s small classes that promote a more positive learning environment.

“Our face-to-face classes and low student-to-teacher ratio give students a distinct advantage in their education,” McClenagan said. “We’ve found this to be especially beneficial for first-generation students.”

WBU will offer dual-credit courses with the primary emphasis on the core curriculum requirements for all degrees. Wayland will offer additional courses in coordination with Plainview Collegiate High School leadership to ensure that students can complete at least 60 credit hours.

The new agreement does not affect the PEP program that offers PHS graduates their first year of college at Wayland tuition free. Concurrent classes will still be available for students who do not participate in the ECHS program. Students must sign up for PEP their junior year and maintain the required grade point average to qualify.

Researchers at the American Institutes for Research tracked more than 1,000 students who attended 10 early college schools and found that the early college students were more likely to have earned two- and four-year college degrees than students who did not participate in the program.

Credits earned through this unique partnership can be applied toward a bachelor’s degree at Wayland.

“Many of those teaching and serving within PISD are Wayland graduates, Hall added. “This is another exciting step in further developing the long-standing relationship Wayland has with Plainview Independent School District.”

(News release from Wayland Baptist University)