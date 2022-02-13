PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University will break ground on an addition to the Moody Science Building at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. The event is part of Wayland’s homecoming schedule and a celebration of the Impact2020 campaign through which money was raised to fund the new laboratory wing. The event is open to the public.

The groundbreaking ceremony will include ceremony, naming the School of Mathematics and Sciences for Dr. Kenneth Mattox, a 1960 graduate who had a storied career in surgery and healthcare. Mattox and his wife, June, provided the lead gift for the new addition. The couple will be in attendance for the ceremony.

Impact2020 focused, in part, on raising money for the addition to the science building and for renovations to the existing structure. The addition will house state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment. Once completed, the existing labs will move into the new building and work will begin on renovating and updating the existing space. The green house, currently located on the roof of the science building, will also be replaced with a new structure located outside of the new addition.

A renowned heart surgeon, Dr. Mattox recently retired, after spending the last 40 years of his career as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston. His contributions to medicine include the innovation of a ground-breaking heart surgery procedure that was named “the Mattox maneuver.” He has received numerous recognitions and awards throughout the years. Mattox is a Distinguished Service Professor of the Micheal E. DeBakey Department of Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He has been a visiting professor or consultant at more than 800 medical schools, hospitals or health care systems. He is a member of 30 professional organizations, is past president of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, secretary-treasurer of the DeBakey International Surgical Society, past president of the Houston Surgical Society and the Texas Surgical Society. He has been listed in Best Doctors in America and Best Doctors in Houston and has received several distinguished surgeon awards.

Dr. Mattox has served on the Board of Directors of the Rotary Club of Houston, Doctors’ Club of Houston, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Southeast Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, the American College of Surgeons Board of Governors and the John P. McGovern Museum for Health and Medical Science, and as Vice President of the American College of Surgeons. He is also an honorary member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand. He has written more than 15 books, 600 scientific articles and “about 1,000 abstracts.”

(Rendering photo provided in a press release from Wayland Baptist University)

Dr. Kenneth Maddox (Photo provided in a press release from Wayland Baptist University)

