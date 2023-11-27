PLAINVIEW, Texas – Wayland Baptist University (WBU) in Plainview will host its post-Christmas parade party “Lighting Up Wayland” on Thursday, December 7.

According to a press release, the event will take place on the steps of Gates Hall at 1900 West Seventh Street.

“There is going to be plenty of fun, food, and fellowship in Gates Circle,” the release said.

Free food and Christmas cookies will be served from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a faculty and staff choir will lead Christmas carols and prizes will be given away.

It is an annual tradition for Wayland to host the post-parade festivities the moment Gates Hall is lit with holiday décor, the release said. Also keeping with tradition, Dr. Bobby Hall, President of WBU, will read the Christmas Story from the Bible, and Santa Claus will show up to hand out candy canes and pose for photos.

WBU invited the community to join in the festivities. The university added that those interested in the prize drawing should come early to register, and must be present to win.