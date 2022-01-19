WBU’s Excelsior concert series to feature the Gilbert-Fountain-Work Trio

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

The School of Creative Arts at Wayland Baptist University is hosting the Gilbert-Fountain-Work Trio as the second concert in the Excelsior concert series. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 in Wayland’s Harral Auditorium.

The trio consists of John Gilbert, professor of violin at Texas Tech University, George Work, professor of cello at Iowa State University, and Dr. Richard Fountain, professor of piano at Wayland. The trio will perform compositions by Franz Josef Haydn and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Work is an active soloist, recitalist and chamber music collaborator who regularly performs throughout the United States. He has also performed at venues in Brazil, France, Iceland, Italy and the United Kingdom. Work has appeared as a soloist with numerous orchestras throughout the Midwest and overseas, and released a critically acclaimed recording of the Ibert Concerto for Cello and Winds in 2012. Fountain is a frequent soloist and collaborative performer, specializing in American piano music, music of the classical period, and the music of Franz Liszt. He is the principal keyboard with the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, is president-elect of the Texas Music Teachers Association and founding president of the West Texas chapter of the American Liszt Society.

Admission to the concert is $25 for adults and $10 for students. The concert is open to the public, but masks are required indoors at all Wayland events. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by contacting the School of Creative Arts Department of Music at 806-291-1076.

The Excelsior concert series brings primarily classical music to Plainview. The 2021-22 series features three concerts with the Gilbert-Fountain-Work Trio as the second installment.

