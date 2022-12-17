PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced its Plainview-area radio station, KWLD-FM 91.5, is now available on the the college radio app RadioFX.

“You can now listen to KWLD anywhere in the world where an internet connection is available,” said Dr. Bobby Hall, President of Wayland Baptist University in a press release. “We are now reaching the outermost parts of the world with our broadcasts.”

RadioFX is the leading provider of mobile apps for radio stations and is used by many top universities, WBU said.

KWLD provides listeners with contemporary Christian music, Wayland Baptist University sporting events and other programing.

“Christian Radio is disappearing from many markets, but I believe we have the ability to ‘make way in the wilderness — prepare ye the way of the Lord’,” said Steve Long, Associate Professor of Communications and Media Studies in the press release. “Even our alumni will be able to share the word by sharing the station.”

“This will give eyes and ears to WBU alumni and allow the opportunity to reach somebody on an emotional level and reconnect with their alma mater,” said Jeffrey Vera, Director of Alumni Relations in the press release.

Licensed in 1948, WBU began broadcasting as KHBL in 1950. The station later switched call letters to KWLD.

The free RadioFX app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.