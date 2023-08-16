PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University opened its 115th school year with president Dr. Bobby Hall telling students, faculty and staff, “We are made for more.”

Hall’s comments came Wednesday morning during the university’s annual Convocation Chapel.

Hall said he was thrilled to see the gathering in Harral Memorial Auditorium on the Plainview campus.

Hall said that the academic year will be “a symphony of challenges and accomplishment.” Hall also told those gathered that “the pen to write your narrative is in your hands.”

“We are made for more — more discovery, more resilience, more compassion, more growth, more faith, or knowledge,” Hall said. “You carry God’s divine imprint, the treasure within your jars of clay. Your capabilities are boundless; your potential, limitless.”