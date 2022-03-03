IDALOU, Texas — As most Texans watch the horrors in Ukraine from afar, one Idalou family is praying for a young woman they call a sister and a daughter.

Ann, 19, moved from Ukraine to Idalou to study as a foreign exchange student at Idalou High School for the 2018-2019 school year. This week, she is fleeing airstrikes in her hometown as Russia continues its invasion into her sovereign nation with indiscriminate civilian attacks.

“Everything started on February 24 when I woke up at 5:00 a.m. because the bombs detonated in the military units near my city,” she told KAMC News Wednesday. “People were scared because many shops and supermarkets were not working, and people had to stay in line to get basic needs such as water, bread, meat or grains.”

She said she heard five nearby explosions as recently as Tuesday morning, prompting her long journey to refuge in Poland.

“[It] was terrifying because the windows and the ceiling in my room were shaking. I rushed to the bomb shelter as fast as I could,” she said. “Every day, I hear an alarm a couple of times, which means I have to rush to the bomb shelter and stay there until the sound is gone.”

She recounted her time with her “lovely family” in Idalou fondly. While studying abroad, she was active in volunteering with the Idalou Lady Cats basketball team and was recognized as an “All-star Athlete” tennis player by the Idalou Economic Development Corporation.

“I know how kind and peaceful people are there,” she said.

She asks her fellow Texans to support her country and hopes she can help people understand her new reality.

“We are strong, but we need help,” she said. “I want people from Texas to understand that Ukraine protects not only itself. It protects the NATO borders, the West Europe borders, and, actually, it protects all of us from World War III … Ukraine is not a part of Russia and will never be. We are an independent country in Eastern Europe. It is not the ‘Ukrainian crisis,’ it is not a ‘domestic war,’ it is a Russian attack.”

Ann departed for the Polish border Tuesday and hopes to continue her education from there. She is pursuing two degrees in Geography and International Relations. With so many other Ukrainians seeking refuge like her, she expects the journey to Poland to take at least 24 hours.