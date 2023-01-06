LUBBOCK, Texas — In a statement released on Friday about the election for Speaker of the House, Lubbock Representative Jodey Arrington asked West Texans to “pray for wisdom and courage for our leaders.”

“We may not have a speaker, but we have a Savior – and His name is Jesus. Pray for wisdom and courage for our leaders, and pray for His mercy on our nation,” Arrington said.

In his statement, Arrington said he was working with Republicans “to find the best path forward.” He expressed his frustration with the “delay and lost momentum.” As of Friday morning, Republicans failed to elect a speaker 11 times.

He also said there was “no time to spare” in efforts to “secure the border, rein-in Washington and its reckless spending, and hold the Biden Administration accountable for its lawlessness, incompetence, and failed policies.”

The House was set to reconvene Friday at 11:00 a.m. CST.

See below for full statement.

(The following is a statement from Rep. Arrington:)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following message regarding the House of Representatives’ ongoing election for Speaker of the House in the 118th Congress:

“Dear fellow West Texans,

“I am working with my Republican colleagues on all sides of this issue to find the best path forward for our Conference and the most effective leadership construct for our country.

“We may not have a speaker, but we have a Savior – and His name is Jesus. Pray for wisdom and courage for our leaders, and pray for His mercy on our nation.

“Of course, I’ve been extremely frustrated by the delay and lost momentum to advance our mission. We have no time to spare in our efforts to secure the border, rein-in Washington and its reckless spending, and hold the Biden Administration accountable for its lawlessness, incompetence, and failed policies.

“It’s imperative we get this right; there is way too much at stake. Even healthy families and winning teams have conflict. If our motive is love of country and we maintain a mutual respect for each other, it will ultimately strengthen and unify us. Then, we fight for our nation and our children’s future with all our collective might.

“That’s my goal and my prayer, and I hope you will join me by making it yours, too.

“Your friend and proud representative,

Jodey”

(Statement from Rep. Arrington)