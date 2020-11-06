“We lost a wonderful person,” says family of man murdered in Meadow, Texas

MEADOW, Texas – Community members and family said they are grieving the loss of brother and neighbor Joe Casarez.

On Tuesday morning, the Terry County Sheriff’s Department received a report that a man, later identified as 57-year-old Joe Cesarez, was found unresponsive. According to officials, he appeared to have died of non-natural causes.

Dakota Chance Brannon, 20, and Brittany Ann Trevino, 21, were arrested Thursday and charged with capital murder in connection to the case.

Jennifer Perez, a resident of Meadow, said Joe lived in her neighborhood and was part of the agricultural community. She said she remembered him as a family man.

“It’s tragic to know that something like that can happen to a good person like Joe,” said Perez “When his parents were in better health, I would see him carrying them to town. They would sit out in the front yard [together].”

Joe’s siblings said he was one of six children and the youngest boy in the family. They said he was a kindhearted person who always looked out for family and friends.

Irma, Joe’s sister, said he had known Brannon since he was 8-years-old and had taken him in like he was his own son.

“[Joe said], ‘I’ve known him since he was 8, he would never hurt me,'” she said. “And [Brannon] told me, ‘He’s like my dad, he’s the only man who has ever taken care of me.'”

Irma said Brannon and Trevino were living with Joe during the summer. She said after she found out that Brannon had some run-ins with the law, she advised Joe to cut ties.

“As soon as we found out we talked to Joe and told him, ‘you need to get him out,’ but Joe has such a good heart,” she said. “He didn’t see the bad side of anybody.”

Joe’s brother David said nothing can bring his brother back.

“Nothing that we do is going to bring my brother back,” he said. “So we’ve just got to let the justice system work.”

Irma and David said they hope that community members will be willing to speak up when something doesn’t seem right.

“We lost a wonderful wonderful person way too soon, way too soon,” Irma said. “Not only did he take Joe to soon he took him away from his siblings, from our parents from all of our kids, it wasn’t just a community thing, he took him away from our family.”