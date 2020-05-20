‘We Serve Lubbock’ offers way to feed those in need while supporting local restaurants

Tracy Baugh, owner of Home Instead Senior Care of Lubbock, interviewed on KLBK Bright and Early about the program that is providing meals for seniors and others in need while also supporting local restaurants that are struggling due to COVID-19.

We Serve Lubbock is a community program that aims to combat food insecurity and brighten the days of our neighbors in need during these challenging times. The program was created by Home Instead Senior Care of Lubbock and Lubbock Impact to provide local seniors and poverty-stricken residents with gift cards to area restaurants, who also need support now more than ever.

In order to provide as many meals as possible, We Serve Lubbock is calling on the local community for support in the form of restaurant gift card donations. Every little bit helps, and it’s also a great way to show your favorite local restaurants some love while dine-in service is suspended.

Here’s how members of the community can get involved:

Purchase a gift card from a local restaurant and mail it to one of the below addresses: Home Instead Senior Care, 1010 Slide Rd., Lubbock, TX 79416 Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th St., Lubbock, TX 79410

Make a tax-deductible donation on the We Serve Lubbock website (weservelubbock.org)

Mail a check made out to Home Instead Senior Care Foundation to the below address: Home Instead Senior Care, 1010 Slide Rd., Lubbock, TX 79416



(Press release provided by Home Instead Senior Care.)