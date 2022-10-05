LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Lubbock (NAMI Lubbock) will host the “We Walk in Hope” Mental Health Awareness Walk on Saturday, October 8.

According to a press release from NAMI Lubbock, the walk will take place at Lubbock-Cooper High School at 10:00 a.m.

The event will feature a community health fair with many local resources on mental health.

There will also be free food and drinks, live music by Ryan Spivey and a photo booth area for selfies.

The event is free to attend, but donations are accepted. All donations go to NAMI Lubbock to help fund their community support groups.

For more information, you can visit https://namilubbock.org/get-involved/we-walk-in-hope/.



NAMI Lubbock works to provide free support, education and advocacy for persons in Lubbock living with mental illness and their family and friends. The organization currently offers free mental health support groups to residents of Lubbock County, the press release said.