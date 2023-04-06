LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the family of 32-year-old Nathan Freeman laid him to rest in his hometown of Lubbock. That same day, his fiancé, 25-year-old Liliana Cervantes was charged with murder for stabbing him to death at their Houston apartment on March 20.

“They had moved exactly one year to the day that he died,” said Tessa Freeman, Nathan’s mother. “It was March 20, 2022, when they said we can meet you somewhere so we can tell you bye, and that’s what they did. That was that morning of the 20th. and then he dies on that same day, a year later.”

Cervantes told the Houston Police Department that she blacked out during the stabbing. She claimed at the time, she then woke up, tried to stitch his stabs and called 911. The autopsy report shows Freeman suffered three stab wounds, with one in his chest. Officers found a butcher knife and at least one other sharp-edged object in the kitchen sink. Houston Fire Department paramedics said Freeman died at the scene.

“We were hoping there was still a chance that they just had mistaken his identity or something,” said Jessica Platt, Nathan’s sister. “There’s just no way it could be my brother. You don’t want to believe it.”

Tessa said the couple lived in Lubbock for a few months before moving to Houston where they had a baby girl, Franchesca Luna Freeman, last year.

“She had the baby in September, so on Thanksgiving, my husband and I went to Thanksgiving to go see them,” Tessa said. “I have a new grandbaby, I gotta go see her. That was the first and last time I’ve seen her.”

Tessa said her son and Cervantes were in a relationship for about two years and were engaged to be married this fall. She’s still trying to come to terms with the tragic loss of her first child.

“When they were together, they were always cutting up, they were laughing, you could tell they had feelings for each other, and I could see the happiness come out in my son,” Tessa said. “We welcomed her into our family because she made my son happy.”

Their now 6-month-old baby, Franchesca, and Cervantes’ 4-year-old son were at the apartment when the stabbing happened. Both kids are currently with Cervantes’ family, but Tessa said she wants custody of her granddaughter.

“I feel like I need to go to Houston again and do whatever I can to get my grandbaby,” Tessa said. “I’ve got to protect her. I wasn’t there to protect my son from her [Cervantes]. Now, I have to protect her [Franchesca].”

Freeman was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. H’s family described him as bubbly, funny, giving and selfless. He loved to listen to music, cook and watch football. They said his three children – Kyera, Isabel and Franchesca – were most important to him and he loved spending time with them.

Tessa said she will do everything in her power to fight on behalf of her son.

“I don’t want her [Cervantes] to get off scot-free,” Tessa said. “She [Cervantes] doesn’t deserve to be walking around free. Nathan doesn’t, so why should she? All we want to know is the truth, and we want justice, plain and simple.”

Freeman’s family said their final goodbyes at his funeral service at Lubbock First Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday.

Cervantes was arrested on Monday and charged with murder on Tuesday in the 482nd State District Court. She’s being held at the Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Cervantes’ court date is set for June 29.