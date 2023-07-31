LUBBOCK, Texas — A three-year battle for a line-of-duty death designation still isn’t over. It was July 11, 2020, when Rachel Vega lost her husband, Sheriff Abraham Vega after he contracted and later died from COVID-19 while working at the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was told right after he passed that this was going to be a line of duty,” Rachel said.

As EverythingLubbock.com has previously reported, it wasn’t that simple. Rachel said she was denied line-of-duty death benefits two weeks after Sheriff Vega’s passing. Mike Braddock, the Lynn County Sheriff at the time, said the reason for the denial was that it couldn’t be determined if Sheriff Vega was on the job when he got COVID-19. Shortly after that, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) stepped in to help Rachel.

“These people gave their lives for us in the line of duty,” said Charley Wilkison, the executive director of CLEAT. “They protected their community, and they went to their grave doing something that the rest of us can only talk about doing. That deserves the highest of honor, and that’s what we’re going to make sure that we give to Sheriff Vega. We won’t rest until it’s done.”

There’ve been little wins along the way. Senate Bill 22 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 14, 2021, which designates COVID-19 as a presumptive illness allowing for the family of any first responder who died of the illness to receive line-of-duty death benefits.

“Sheriff Vega didn’t lose his life in vain,” Wilkison said. “His life has been representative of what it meant for those other families that suffered from the COVID-19 experience.”

The Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) has to approve Rachel’s paperwork in order to get the designation. Back on July 5, ERS confirmed they’re reviewing Sheriff Vega’s file and will contact Rachel once they’ve made a decision. In order for Sheriff Vega’s name to be added to the Texas Peace Officers Memorial wall in Austin, Rachel will need that very important approval from ERS.

ERS declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy concerns with the administration of the benefit.

“For our family, we’re all waiting for his time to be placed on the memorial,” Rachel said. “It’s not just me, it’s his kids, his grandchildren, his mom, his dad, his brother and his sister. “We’re all waiting for that time for him to be memorialized. That’s what’s important to us.”

Although there’s still not a clear end in sight, Rachel and Wilkison said they will not give up.

“With all of our perseverance, our paperwork and everything being submitted, I feel confident that it’s going to go through,” Rachel said. “I’ve had that goal in mind since July 2020, and I’m just determined not to give up on that.”

A spokesperson with the Texas Chapters of Concerns of Police Survivors said as long as the fallen officer has Chapter 615 approval from ERS and a nomination for the state’s memorial monument, they can be added to the wall at any time.