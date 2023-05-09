Clarification: The headline and first sentence have been clarified to indicate the weapon was found in a faculty restroom in the school. The original version did not specify.

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock Independent School District police officer was placed on administrative leave after a weapon was found in a faculty bathroom at Coronado High School.

A statement from Lubbock ISD stated the weapon was found on Monday. Administration was notified and the weapon was “quickly recovered and secured.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LISD for clarification on who found the weapon.

A viewer told EverythingLubbock.com the weapon was a gun and it was later confirmed by the school district.

