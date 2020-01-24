Weather Ready Nation – Fire Weather Season

LUBBOCK, Texas – The threat of wildfires begins after the first freeze and continues until vegetation grows back. If there is very little precipitation over the winter then it can extend into the summer months.

The National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warnings when any of the following combination of conditions are present.

STRONG WINDS 20MPH+

HIGH TEMPERATURES

LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS (20% or below)

DRY FUELS

POSSIBILITY OR DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES

In West Texas the threat of strong winds, low humidity and high temperature peaks during January, February and March. Low humidity during a fire causes flames to burn more intense because any available moisture evaporates. Risks become higher when the air temperature is above 50° and conditions are dry. In warmer weather vegetation and materials ignite faster and burn longer.

Lubbock county Wildland Urban Interface Specialist Chris Graham says “On these Red Flag Warning days be cautious of what you’re doing.”

Throwing out cigarette butts, welding in high grass, a chain dangling from a moving trailer can all create a spark and catch fire. Graham emphasizes the public should not try fighting these fires but it is good to be prepared. “If you’re welding have a garden hose if you’re doing something that you know causes sparks” Graham said, “have a fire extinguisher on hand with you.”

There is no controlled burns allowed within city limits and any controlled burn outside the city must be communicated with your local sheriff’s office and fire department.