WEATHER READY NATION – How Hot Is It?

The leading cause of weather related deaths in the U.S. is heat.

A lot of terms are used to describe how it feels outside, but during the hot summer months the most important term to remember is Heat Index. This phrase refers to what it ‘feels like’ outside.

According to the National Weather Service, it is the combination of relative humidity and air temperature and when it starts to climb, so does you risk of developing life threatening heat related illnesses.

This is why it is so important to pay attention to the heat warnings that are issued throughout the summer months.

To be more specific, it only takes the Heat Index reaching 105 degrees for a heat advisory to be issued here on the South Plains, but how does that look in your daily forecast?

Here’s an example, if the temperature is right at average – 93 degrees and the humidity is at a median level of 55 percent, that would put Lubbock right below the threshold for a Heat Advisory with the Heat Index at 104 degrees.

However, on a day like yesterday, where we were forecast at 99 degrees, it feels like 116 degrees, which increases our threat level and leads to an Excessive Heat Warning being issued.

“Now the Excessive Heat Warning, like it says, is excessive. We bump that number up a little bit,” said Marissa Pazos, with the NWS. “On the Caprock, Briscoe, Floyd, Crosby and Garza west, we are looking for 110 degrees dew point or temperatures and dew points combined, and then everything east of that, 115 degrees plus is the number we are looking for when we issue that Excessive Heat Warning.”

While a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning don’t seem quite as time sensitive as a tornado warning, they are something that can take you by surprise if you aren’t prepared, she said.

“The reason we issue these is to remind people that today is hotter than normal,” Pazos said. “We already know it’s summer. It’s going to be hot you need to stay hydrated you need to stay in those cool colored clothing but today is an abnormally hot day.”

That means if people are heading outside during any part of these extremely hot days, they need to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and bring your pets indoors. Also, pay attention to less obvious objects that could be a threat.

“Seat belts get really hot during those days inside those cars that have boiling temperatures,” Pazos said. “Make sure you watch out for your skin. We’re also talking about playground equipment that can get very hot, blistering for children.”



Knowing what the warning thresholds are and getting familiar with the heat index chart in the area will also help people determine what days are the biggest risk, ensuring that they stay safe.