Weather related announcements for Friday, February 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Friday, February 19, 2021.

Closings/Delays:

Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO (2328): Closed

Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics (2408): Main Clinic open 10-2:30 with pharmacy access. Telehealth visits available

Frenship ISD (1004): Canceled

Idalou ISD (1012): Remote Learning Only

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed

Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): Canceled

Lubbock ISD (1000): Canceled

Plainview ISD (2028): Canceled

Second Chance High School (4012): Closed

Shallowater ISD (1008): Canceled

Southcrest Christian School (2156): Faculty & staff at 10, students at 10:30 a.m.

Springboard Academics (3852): Closed