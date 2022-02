LUBBOCK, Texas– The following are weather related announcements we received for Friday, February 4.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.

Schools:

Amherst ISD – Classes begin at 10:00 AM

Hale Center ISD – Classes canceled

Lubbock ISD – Classes canceled

Lubbock-Cooper ISD – Classes begin 2 hours late; Buses 2 hours late

New Deal ISD – Classes begin 2 hours late; Buses 2 hours late

New Home ISD – Classes begin at 10:00 AM; Buses on pavement only

Idalou ISD – Classes begin at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 hours late, on pavement only

Plainview ISD – Classes begin at 10:30 AM

Roosevelt ISD – Classes begin at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 hours late, on pavement only

Southland ISD – Classes begin at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 hours late

Snyder ISD – Classes canceled

