Weather related announcements for Monday, February 15

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, February 15, 2021.
Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom) or they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.
This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.
There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.
Please note: It may take several minutes for the list(s) to update.
NewsTicker Closings
FirstSteps Child Development Center (3988): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:13:39 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Wee Care Learning Center (3752): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:07:59 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Shallowater ISD (1008): Remote Learning Only
Updated: 2021/02/14 12:56:20 Expires:
Snyder ISD (2196): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/02/14 15:19:09 Expires:
South Plains College (2232): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 13:34:44 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Texas Tech University (1068): Campus Closed Monday; Classes Moved Online or Canceled
Updated: 2021/02/14 12:40:01 Expires:
Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 15:54:58 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center (2404): TTUHSC & Texas Tech Physicians Closed; Virtual Classes Will Continue
Updated: 2021/02/14 12:08:38 Expires:
Children’s Orchard Academy (3772): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:09:33 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Children’s World Learning Center (2240): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 15:25:43 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Cradles to Crayons (2280): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 12:40:24 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Creative Learning Center (1100): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:08:09 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 14:08:27 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Here We Grow Learning Center (3732): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 15:25:00 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Kids are Cool (1076): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:07:35 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Laugh n’ Learn Children’s Academy (3728): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 15:24:45 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:07:23 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Little Wings School (2264): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:14:03 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Lonestar Child Care Center (3232): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 15:48:58 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Shelby and Friends Childcare Center (2900): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:14:14 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Starting Line Learning Center (3268): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 15:22:57 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Stepping Stones (1148): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:07:47 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): 13th Street, 82nd Street, Frankford Avenue, Indiana Avenue – Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:08:58 Expires:
Trinity Christian Early Education (3924): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 16:09:54 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
High Point Village (3884): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 12:07:05 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/14 13:01:12 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Other Closings:
- Joe Arrington Cancer Center – Closed
- Many Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic offices will be closed or delayed as well. If you have not yet been contacted, please check with your physician’s office or clinic for specific details regarding weather delays or cancellations.