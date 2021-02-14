Weather related announcements for Monday, February 15

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, February 15, 2021.

NewsTicker Closings

FirstSteps Child Development Center (3988): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:13:39 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Wee Care Learning Center (3752): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:07:59 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Shallowater ISD (1008): Remote Learning Only

Updated: 2021/02/14 12:56:20 Expires:

Snyder ISD (2196): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/02/14 15:19:09 Expires:

South Plains College (2232): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 13:34:44 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Texas Tech University (1068): Campus Closed Monday; Classes Moved Online or Canceled

Updated: 2021/02/14 12:40:01 Expires:

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 15:54:58 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center (2404): TTUHSC & Texas Tech Physicians Closed; Virtual Classes Will Continue

Updated: 2021/02/14 12:08:38 Expires:

Children’s Orchard Academy (3772): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:09:33 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Children’s World Learning Center (2240): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 15:25:43 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Cradles to Crayons (2280): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 12:40:24 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Creative Learning Center (1100): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:08:09 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 14:08:27 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Here We Grow Learning Center (3732): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 15:25:00 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Kids are Cool (1076): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:07:35 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Laugh n’ Learn Children’s Academy (3728): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 15:24:45 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:07:23 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Little Wings School (2264): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:14:03 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Lonestar Child Care Center (3232): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 15:48:58 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Shelby and Friends Childcare Center (2900): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:14:14 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Starting Line Learning Center (3268): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 15:22:57 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Stepping Stones (1148): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:07:47 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): 13th Street, 82nd Street, Frankford Avenue, Indiana Avenue – Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:08:58 Expires:

Trinity Christian Early Education (3924): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 16:09:54 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

High Point Village (3884): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 12:07:05 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/14 13:01:12 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Other Closings :