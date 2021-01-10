Weather related announcements for Monday, January 11

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 11, 2021.
Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 or emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.
This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.
Closings/Delays (Monday):
NewsTicker Closings
As of Sun Jan 10 19:53:03 CST 2021
Texas Tech University (*5): Employees work remotely; Essential employees will still report to work.
Updated: 2021/01/10 19:41:17 Expires:
Christ the King Schools (3904): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:50:43 Expires:
Lubbock Christian University (*1): Offices open at 10:00 a.m. ; Classes that begin at 10:40 a.m. will be the first of the day.
Updated: 2021/01/10 15:37:34 Expires:
Motley ISD (*4): Delayed until 10:30 a.m.
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:30:43 Expires:
StarCare Specialty Health System (*2): Outpatient clinic closed; Due to inclement weather, StarCare Specialty Health System’s Outpatient Clinic will be closed Jan. 1
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:02:29 Expires:
Talent Plus Dance & Gymnastics (*3): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:20:05 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Wee Care Learning Center (3752): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:41:30 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Abernathy ISD (1104): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:17:31 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Amherst ISD (2052): Begins at 10:00 AM
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:41:51 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00
Anton ISD (2056): Begins at 10:00 AM; No Buses
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:55:47 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00
Cotton Center ISD (1116): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:28:40 Expires:
Frenship ISD (1004): Classes Canceled
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:25:26 Expires:
Hale Center ISD (1052): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:34:27 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Harmony Science Academy (2268): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:49:29 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Idalou ISD (1012): Classes Canceled
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:39:38 Expires:
Levelland ISD (1048): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:38:03 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00
Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:24:22 Expires:
Lubbock ISD (1000): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:23:50 Expires:
New Deal ISD (1044): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:35:29 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
O’Donnell ISD (2020): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 15:50:45 Expires:
Petersburg ISD (1060): 10:00 AM Start
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:08:43 Expires:
Plains ISD (2036): Canceled
Updated: 2021/01/10 14:36:37 Expires:
Plainview ISD (2028): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 12:10:06 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00
Roosevelt ISD (1024): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:27:23 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Ropes ISD (1084): Virtual Instruction Monday
Updated: 2021/01/10 14:37:53 Expires:
Shallowater ISD (1008): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 15:28:23 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Smyer ISD (1028): 2 Hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:38:28 Expires:
Snyder ISD (2196): Classes Canceled
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:45:44 Expires:
South Plains College (2232): All Campus Opening at 10:00 AM; No Services Available Until 10:00 AM
Updated: 2021/01/10 14:31:07 Expires:
Southland ISD (1036): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 15:51:13 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Springlake-Earth ISD (1200): 10:00 AM Start; Buses Pavement Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:07:51 Expires:
Sundown ISD (2172): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:07:44 Expires:
All Saints Episcopal School (2048): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:06:52 Expires:
Kingdom Prep Academy (2304): Classes Canceled
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:51:17 Expires:
Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:46:19 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Lubbock Christian School (2120): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:37:30 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Southcrest Christian School (2156): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:52:48 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center, TTU Physicians (2404): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 19:33:14 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Trinity Christian School (2176): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:54:42 Expires:
A New World Christian Learning Center (3720): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:35:13 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Bright Horizons Preschool (3800): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:31:19 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Calvary Weekday Ministries (3692): Classes Canceled
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:52:02 Expires:
Children’s Orchard Academy (3772): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:33:29 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Cradles to Crayons (2280): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:30:04 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Creative Learning Center (3756): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:41:47 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
DBS Kids (3812): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:52:21 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Early Learning Center of Lubbock (3008): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:46:52 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Elite Learing Academy I & II (2920): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:13:47 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:56:34 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Kids are Cool (3764): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:33:58 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:32:08 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Little Wings School (2264): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:47:14 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Shelby and Friends Childcare Center (2900): Closed Monday
Updated: 2021/01/10 11:41:59 Expires:
Stepping Stones (3748): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:34:39 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Tiny Tots U Learning Academy (3696): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:49:55 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:42:08 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Trinity Christian Early Education (3924): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:55:00 Expires:
Lakeridge UMC Pre-School & Kindergarten (2336): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:41:27 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:53:43 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics (3740): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:51:21 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
High Point Village (3884): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 16:50:19 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Lil Precious Steps Daycare (3656): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:34:12 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:40:01 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Kidz Kare Inc (3252): Closed
Updated: 2021/01/10 18:57:57 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00
Lubbock County Courthouse (2592): Begins at 10:00 AM. Commissioner’s Court will convene at 11:00 a.m.
Updated: 2021/01/10 17:50:04 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00