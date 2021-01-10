Weather related announcements for Monday, January 11

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 11, 2021.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.

Please note: It may take several minutes for the list(s) to update.

Closings/Delays (Monday) :

NewsTicker Closings

As of Sun Jan 10 19:53:03 CST 2021

Texas Tech University (*5): Employees work remotely; Essential employees will still report to work.

Updated: 2021/01/10 19:41:17 Expires:

Christ the King Schools (3904): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:50:43 Expires:

Lubbock Christian University (*1): Offices open at 10:00 a.m. ; Classes that begin at 10:40 a.m. will be the first of the day.

Updated: 2021/01/10 15:37:34 Expires:

Motley ISD (*4): Delayed until 10:30 a.m.

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:30:43 Expires:

StarCare Specialty Health System (*2): Outpatient clinic closed; Due to inclement weather, StarCare Specialty Health System’s Outpatient Clinic will be closed Jan. 1

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:02:29 Expires:

Talent Plus Dance & Gymnastics (*3): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:20:05 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Wee Care Learning Center (3752): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:41:30 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Abernathy ISD (1104): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:17:31 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Amherst ISD (2052): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:41:51 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00

Anton ISD (2056): Begins at 10:00 AM; No Buses

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:55:47 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00

Cotton Center ISD (1116): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:28:40 Expires:

Frenship ISD (1004): Classes Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:25:26 Expires:

Hale Center ISD (1052): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:34:27 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Harmony Science Academy (2268): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:49:29 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Idalou ISD (1012): Classes Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:39:38 Expires:

Levelland ISD (1048): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:38:03 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00

Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:24:22 Expires:

Lubbock ISD (1000): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:23:50 Expires:

New Deal ISD (1044): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:35:29 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

O’Donnell ISD (2020): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 15:50:45 Expires:

Petersburg ISD (1060): 10:00 AM Start

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:08:43 Expires:

Plains ISD (2036): Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/10 14:36:37 Expires:

Plainview ISD (2028): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 12:10:06 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00

Roosevelt ISD (1024): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:27:23 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Ropes ISD (1084): Virtual Instruction Monday

Updated: 2021/01/10 14:37:53 Expires:

Shallowater ISD (1008): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 15:28:23 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Smyer ISD (1028): 2 Hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:38:28 Expires:

Snyder ISD (2196): Classes Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:45:44 Expires:

South Plains College (2232): All Campus Opening at 10:00 AM; No Services Available Until 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/10 14:31:07 Expires:

Southland ISD (1036): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 15:51:13 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Springlake-Earth ISD (1200): 10:00 AM Start; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:07:51 Expires:

Sundown ISD (2172): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:07:44 Expires:

All Saints Episcopal School (2048): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:06:52 Expires:

Kingdom Prep Academy (2304): Classes Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:51:17 Expires:

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:46:19 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Lubbock Christian School (2120): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:37:30 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Southcrest Christian School (2156): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:52:48 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center, TTU Physicians (2404): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 19:33:14 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Trinity Christian School (2176): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:54:42 Expires:

A New World Christian Learning Center (3720): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:35:13 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Bright Horizons Preschool (3800): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:31:19 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Calvary Weekday Ministries (3692): Classes Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:52:02 Expires:

Children’s Orchard Academy (3772): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:33:29 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Cradles to Crayons (2280): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:30:04 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Creative Learning Center (3756): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:41:47 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

DBS Kids (3812): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:52:21 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Early Learning Center of Lubbock (3008): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:46:52 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Elite Learing Academy I & II (2920): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:13:47 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:56:34 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Kids are Cool (3764): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:33:58 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:32:08 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Little Wings School (2264): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:47:14 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Shelby and Friends Childcare Center (2900): Closed Monday

Updated: 2021/01/10 11:41:59 Expires:

Stepping Stones (3748): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:34:39 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Tiny Tots U Learning Academy (3696): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:49:55 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:42:08 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Trinity Christian Early Education (3924): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:55:00 Expires:

Lakeridge UMC Pre-School & Kindergarten (2336): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:41:27 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:53:43 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics (3740): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:51:21 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

High Point Village (3884): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 16:50:19 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Lil Precious Steps Daycare (3656): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:34:12 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:40:01 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Kidz Kare Inc (3252): Closed

Updated: 2021/01/10 18:57:57 Expires: 2021/01/11 23:59:00

Lubbock County Courthouse (2592): Begins at 10:00 AM. Commissioner’s Court will convene at 11:00 a.m.

Updated: 2021/01/10 17:50:04 Expires: 2021/01/11 10:00:00