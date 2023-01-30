LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023.

Schools: Monday

Calvary Weekday: 11:00 a.m. start

Christ the King Diocesan Schools: 2 hour delay

Lubbock Autism Academy: Delay; Staff reports at 9:45 a.m., clients report at 10 a.m.

Lubbock Christian School: 2 hour Delay

Lubbock-Cooper ISD: Canceled

Lubbock ISD: 2 hour delay

Wellman-Union: 10:00 a.m. start

Frenship ISD: 2 hour delay; buses on pavement only

Idalou ISD: 10:00 a.m. start

Kingdom Preparatory Academy: 10:00 a.m. start

Premier High Schools: 2 hour delay

Ralls ISD: 2 hour delay

Rise Academy: 10:00 a.m. start

Roosevelt ISD: 10:00 a.m. start

Sharp Academy: 10 a.m. start; faculty reports at 9:30 a.m.

Slaton ISD: 2 hour delay

St. Luke’s Preschool: 10:00 a.m. start

SouthCrest Christian School: 10:00 a.m. start

Tas Montessori School: 10:00 a.m. start

Trinity Christian School: 2 hour delay

Government/Other: Monday

Community Health Center of Lubbock: Opens at 10:00 a.m.

South Plains Food Bank: Opens at 10:00 a.m.

YWCA on University Avenue: Delay; resume normal operations at 9:30 a.m., this includes preschool dropoff

Daycare Facilities: Monday