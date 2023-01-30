LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023.
You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.
Schools: Monday
- Calvary Weekday: 11:00 a.m. start
- Christ the King Diocesan Schools: 2 hour delay
- Lubbock Autism Academy: Delay; Staff reports at 9:45 a.m., clients report at 10 a.m.
- Lubbock Christian School: 2 hour Delay
- Lubbock-Cooper ISD: Canceled
- Lubbock ISD: 2 hour delay
- Wellman-Union: 10:00 a.m. start
- Frenship ISD: 2 hour delay; buses on pavement only
- Idalou ISD: 10:00 a.m. start
- Kingdom Preparatory Academy: 10:00 a.m. start
- Premier High Schools: 2 hour delay
- Ralls ISD: 2 hour delay
- Rise Academy: 10:00 a.m. start
- Roosevelt ISD: 10:00 a.m. start
- Sharp Academy: 10 a.m. start; faculty reports at 9:30 a.m.
- Slaton ISD: 2 hour delay
- St. Luke’s Preschool: 10:00 a.m. start
- SouthCrest Christian School: 10:00 a.m. start
- Tas Montessori School: 10:00 a.m. start
- Trinity Christian School: 2 hour delay
Government/Other: Monday
- Community Health Center of Lubbock: Opens at 10:00 a.m.
- South Plains Food Bank: Opens at 10:00 a.m.
- YWCA on University Avenue: Delay; resume normal operations at 9:30 a.m., this includes preschool dropoff
Daycare Facilities: Monday
- Belle’s & Beau’s Childcare Center: 10:00 a.m. start
- Elite Learning Academy: 10:00 a.m. start
- Little Precious Steps: 10:00 a.m. start
- Little Wings School: 10:00 a.m. start