Weather related announcements for Sunday, February 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Cooper Church of Christ (3972): Online Service(s) Only

First Church of the Nazarene, Plainview (1952): Online Service(s) Only

Faith First House of Hope (2468): 9:30 AM Online Service; Noon Service in TV

First Baptist Church, Crosbyton (2516): Services Canceled

First Baptist Church, Lubbock (1276): 8:15 AM & 9:30 AM Services, Bible Study Canceled. 11:00 AM Service Only.

First Baptist Church, Slaton (1632): Services Canceled

First Presbyterian Church, Lamesa (2856): Online Service(s) Only

Green Lawn Church of Christ (1796): Services Canceled

Indiana Avenue Baptist Church (1304): Online Service(s) Only

Monterey Baptist Church (1588): 10:45 AM Online Service Only

Monterey Church of Christ (1320): 8:30 AM & 10:45 AM Online Services Only; All Other Activites Canceled

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (3968): Services Canceled

Redbud Baptist Church (1608): 10:45 AM Online Service; Online Classes

South Plains Church (1364): 10:30 AM Online Service Only

South Plains Church of Christ (3676): Online Service(s) Only

Sunset Church of Christ (1840): 8:00 AM Workship Service Canceled

Turning Point Community Church (1384): 10:00 AM In-Person & Online Service Only

