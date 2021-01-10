Weather related announcements for Sunday, January 10

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Churches (Sunday)
Christ United Methodist Church, Levelland (2008): Online Service(s) Only
Connect Church (*1): Canceled;
Faith First House of Hope (*6): 9:30a.m. service on Facebook/12:00p.m. T.V
First Baptist Church of Lubbock (*10): cancelled our 8:15 & 9:30 worship services and our Bible Study hour
Indiana Avenue Baptist Church (*4): Online services only
Monterey Church of Christ (*8): Canceled – Online services via link only
South Plains Church Levelland (*9): 10:30am service only
Southcrest Baptist Church (*5): 9:30am ONLY – both in-person and livestreamed
St. Paul Lutheran in Plainview (*2): will stream services online at 9:00am
Sunset Church of Christ (*3): 8:00am service canceled
Trinity Church (*7): 9am online service only
Aldersgate Church (3820): Online Service(s) Only
Faith Christian Family Church (1256): 11:00 Service Only
First Baptist Church, Slaton (1632): Services Canceled
Greenlawn Church of Christ (1796): Services Canceled; Classes Canceled
Lakeridge United Methodist Church (1308): Service(s) via Facebook Live; 10:30 AM Service Only
Monterey Baptist Church (1588): Online Only
Redbud Baptist Church (1608): Online Service(s) Only
South Plains Church of Christ (3676): 11:00 Service Only; Classes Canceled
The Worship Center (3940): Online Service(s) Only
