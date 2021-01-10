Weather related announcements for Sunday, January 10

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.

Please note: It may take several minutes for the list(s) to update.

Churches (Sunday)

NewsTicker Closings

Christ United Methodist Church, Levelland (2008): Online Service(s) Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 05:25:55 Expires:

Connect Church (*1): Canceled;

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:01:42 Expires:

Faith First House of Hope (*6): 9:30a.m. service on Facebook/12:00p.m. T.V

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:08:28 Expires:

First Baptist Church of Lubbock (*10): cancelled our 8:15 & 9:30 worship services and our Bible Study hour

Updated: 2021/01/09 23:41:31 Expires:

Indiana Avenue Baptist Church (*4): Online services only

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:06:26 Expires:

Monterey Church of Christ (*8): Canceled – Online services via link only

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:32:14 Expires:

South Plains Church Levelland (*9): 10:30am service only

Updated: 2021/01/09 23:21:05 Expires:

Southcrest Baptist Church (*5): 9:30am ONLY – both in-person and livestreamed

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:07:55 Expires:

St. Paul Lutheran in Plainview (*2): will stream services online at 9:00am

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:04:54 Expires:

Sunset Church of Christ (*3): 8:00am service canceled

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:05:56 Expires:

Trinity Church (*7): 9am online service only

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:14:31 Expires:

Aldersgate Church (3820): Online Service(s) Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 05:22:11 Expires:

Faith Christian Family Church (1256): 11:00 Service Only

Updated: 2021/01/09 12:10:26 Expires:

First Baptist Church, Slaton (1632): Services Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/09 17:55:16 Expires:

Greenlawn Church of Christ (1796): Services Canceled; Classes Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/09 18:53:52 Expires:

Lakeridge United Methodist Church (1308): Service(s) via Facebook Live; 10:30 AM Service Only

Updated: 2021/01/09 15:25:41 Expires:

Monterey Baptist Church (1588): Online Only

Updated: 2021/01/09 22:49:12 Expires:

Redbud Baptist Church (1608): Online Service(s) Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 02:58:52 Expires:

South Plains Church of Christ (3676): 11:00 Service Only; Classes Canceled

Updated: 2021/01/09 14:29:39 Expires:

The Worship Center (3940): Online Service(s) Only

Updated: 2021/01/10 03:01:05 Expires: