Weather related announcements for Sunday, January 2, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Closings/Delays, Sunday:

  • Agape United Methodist Church: Services Canceled
  • Community Baptist Church on MLK: Online only
  • Cornerstone Bible Church: Services Canceled
  • Covenant Presbyterian Church: Online Services Only
  • Faith Church Lubbock: 9:00 am service canceled, join us at 11:00
  • Faith First House of Hope: 9:30 Service Online, 12:00 Service TV
  • First United Methodist Church Lubbock: 11:00 a.m. service only, no Sunday School
  • Heights Fellowship: Services Canceled
  • Indiana Avenue Baptist Church: 11:00 a.m. service only
  • Lakeridge United Methodist Church: One combined service 10:30 a.m. no Sunday School.
  • Monterey Baptist Church: Services Canceled
  • Ropesville Church of Christ: Services Canceled
  • Southcrest Baptist Church: Holding 11 am services only
  • Vandelia Church of Christ: Services Canceled

