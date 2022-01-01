Weather related announcements for Sunday, January 2, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Saturday, January 1, 2022.
This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.
Closings/Delays, Sunday:
- Agape United Methodist Church: Services Canceled
- Community Baptist Church on MLK: Online only
- Cornerstone Bible Church: Services Canceled
- Covenant Presbyterian Church: Online Services Only
- Faith Church Lubbock: 9:00 am service canceled, join us at 11:00
- Faith First House of Hope: 9:30 Service Online, 12:00 Service TV
- First United Methodist Church Lubbock: 11:00 a.m. service only, no Sunday School
- Heights Fellowship: Services Canceled
- Indiana Avenue Baptist Church: 11:00 a.m. service only
- Lakeridge United Methodist Church: One combined service 10:30 a.m. no Sunday School.
- Monterey Baptist Church: Services Canceled
- Ropesville Church of Christ: Services Canceled
- Southcrest Baptist Church: Holding 11 am services only
- Vandelia Church of Christ: Services Canceled