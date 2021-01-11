Weather related announcements for Teusday, January 12

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Winter Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.

Please note: It may take several minutes for the list(s) to update.

Closings/Delays (Tuesday):

NewsTicker Closings

As of Mon Jan 11 18:27:08 CST 2021

Wee Care Learning Center (3752): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:06:08 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Frenship ISD (1004): 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:39:08 Expires:

Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:38:43 Expires:

Lubbock ISD (1000): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:38:15 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Slaton ISD (1032): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:00:46 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Southland ISD (1036): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:07:27 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

All Saints Episcopal School (2048): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:07:43 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Kingdom Prep Academy (2304): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:50:52 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center (2404): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:13:57 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Wayland Baptist University, Lubbock (1416): Offices 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:12:24 Expires:

A New World Christian Learning Center (3720): Will Open 8:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:16:44 Expires:

Children’s Orchard Academy (3772): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:59:26 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Creative Learning Center (1100): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:06:24 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

DBS Kids (3812): 2 Hour Delay

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:01:29 Expires:

First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:09:44 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Here We Grow Learning Center (3732): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:10:06 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Kids are Cool (1076): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:03:55 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:58:53 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Stepping Stones (1148): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:05:41 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:52:14 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Christ the King Cathedral (1648): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:25:39 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

High Point Village (3884): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:24:02 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00