Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 18

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Closings/Delays:
Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO (2328): Closed
First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Closed
Frenship ISD (1004): Closed; No Virtual Learning
High Point Village (3884): Closed
Idalou ISD (1012): Virtual Instruction Only
Little Wings School (2264): Closed
Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed
Lubbock Christian School (2120): Virtual Instruction Only
Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): Closed; No Virtual Learning
Lubbock ISD (1000): Closed; No Virtual Learning
Plainview ISD (2028): Closed
Shallowater ISD (1008): Closed
Slaton ISD (1032): Closed
Snyder ISD (2196): Closed
Southland ISD (1036): Closed
St. Luke’s Parent Day Out (2324): Closed
St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Closed
Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): Closed
Other Closings/Announcements:
- Local utilities across the South Plains region continue to ask customers to cut back on electricity usage due to high demand on the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) power grids. Rolling outages remain possible.