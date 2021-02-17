Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 18

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Closings/Delays :

Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO (2328): Closed

First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Closed

Frenship ISD (1004): Closed; No Virtual Learning

High Point Village (3884): Closed

Idalou ISD (1012): Virtual Instruction Only

Little Wings School (2264): Closed

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed

Lubbock Christian School (2120): Virtual Instruction Only

Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): Closed; No Virtual Learning

Lubbock ISD (1000): Closed; No Virtual Learning

Plainview ISD (2028): Closed

Shallowater ISD (1008): Closed

Slaton ISD (1032): Closed

Snyder ISD (2196): Closed

Southland ISD (1036): Closed

St. Luke’s Parent Day Out (2324): Closed

St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Closed

Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): Closed

Other Closings/Announcements :