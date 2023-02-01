LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 2. Scroll down to see the full list.

You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Lubbock ISD issued the following statement:

Lubbock ISD classes are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thurs., Feb. 2. Buses will be on a two-hour delay schedule. Weather will continue to be monitored with a cancellation possible if necessary. Updates will be provided tomorrow no later than 7 a.m.

Frenship ISD issued the following statement:

Due to more winter weather and precipitation expected overnight, all Frenship ISD campus start times will be delayed by two hours on Thursday, February 2. This means campuses will start two hours later than their regular start time. Buses are scheduled to run a regular route two hours later than normal on pavement only. Based on the weather forecasts, there is a possibility of a cancelation, so please watch for updates in the morning.

Texas Tech University issued the following statement:

The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time should move online if feasible. Faculty should consult their email for further instructions. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening. Stay tuned to emergency.ttu.edu and local media for updates.

This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.

Public & Private Schools: Thursday

Anton ISD: Two-hour delay

Christ the King Diocesan Schools: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Frenship ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late

Hope Lutheran Church School: 2 Hour Delay

Idalou ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late

Level Up Learning Zone: Begins at 9:00 a.m.

Lubbock Autism Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Lubbock Christian School: 2 Hour Delay

Lubbock ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late

Plainview ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Post ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late

Premier High School: 2 Hour Delay

Ralls ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Roosevelt ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Sharp Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Snyder ISD: Two-hour delay

Southcrest Christian School: Begins at 10:00 AM

Southland ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Texas Tech University: Delayed start of in-person classes until 10 a.m.

Trinity Christian School: Two-hour delay

TTUHSC academics: Begins at 10:00 a.m. Clinics operate normal hours.

Southcrest Christian School: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

South Plains College: Begins at 11:00 a.m.

Triumph Public High Schools – Lubbock: 2 Hour Delay

Wellman-Union ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Daycare Facilities & Preschools: Wednesday

Belle’s & Beau’s: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Calvary Weekday Ministries: 11:00 AM Start

Calvary Weekday PDO Preschool and Kindergarten: Begins at 11:00 a.m.

DBS Kids: Begins at 9:00 a.m.

Elite Learning Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Level Up Learning Zone: Begins at 9:00 AM

Little Precious Steps Daycare: 9:45 AM Start

Little Wings School: Begins at 10:00 AM

Mrs. O’s Learning Academy locations: Begins at 9:00 a.m.

My Little Playhouse Lubbock: Begins at 9:00 a.m.

My Little Playhouse Brownfield: Begins at 9:30 a.m.

New Christian Learning Center: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Shelby and Friends: Begins at 9:00 a.m.

St Luke’s Preschool and PDO: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Tas Montessori School: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Government/Other: Wednesday