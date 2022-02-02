LUBBOCK, Texas– The following are weather related announcements we received for Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Schools:
- Abernathy ISD – Classes canceled
- Floydada Collegiate ISD – 10:00 AM start; Buses 2 hours late, pavement only
- Idalou ISD – Classes canceled, activities canceled
- New Deal ISD – Classes canceled
- Petersburg ISD – Classes canceled
- Post ISD – 10:00 AM start; Buses 2 hours late, only in town
- Shallowater ISD – Classes canceled
- Southcrest Christian School – Classes canceled
- Southland ISD – 10:00 AM start, Buses are delayed
- Snyder ISD – Classes canceled; No after school or extracurricular activities
Daycares:
- TBA
Government:
- TBA
Other:
- High Point Village – Programs & services canceled
