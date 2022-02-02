LUBBOCK, Texas– The following are weather related announcements we received for Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.

Schools:

Abernathy ISD – Classes canceled

Floydada Collegiate ISD – 10:00 AM start; Buses 2 hours late, pavement only

Idalou ISD – Classes canceled, activities canceled

New Deal ISD – Classes canceled

Petersburg ISD – Classes canceled

Post ISD – 10:00 AM start; Buses 2 hours late, only in town

Shallowater ISD – Classes canceled

Southcrest Christian School – Classes canceled

Southland ISD – 10:00 AM start, Buses are delayed

Snyder ISD – Classes canceled; No after school or extracurricular activities

Daycares:

TBA

Government:

TBA

Other:

High Point Village – Programs & services canceled

If you are looking for information concerning Wednesday, please click