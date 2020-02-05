Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 6

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288. Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

Related Story: Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5

Related Link: Winter Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com