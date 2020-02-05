Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 6
1  of  17
Closings or Delays
Borden County ISD Brownfield ISD Dawson ISD Lamesa ISD Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock County Courthouse Meadow ISD New Home ISD O'Donnell ISD Sands CISD Slaton ISD South Plains College Southland ISD Springboard Academics Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Wellman-Union ISD

Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 6

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
weather related school announcements 690_1400509162064528921

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288. Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

Related Story: Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5

Related Link: Winter Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar