Weather related announcements for Tuesday, February 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Announcements may be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom) or they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.

Please note: It may take several minutes for the list(s) to update.

NewsTicker Closings

Just Kids Preschool (4000): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:36:43   Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Lubbock ISD (1000): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:19:20   Expires:

Southland ISD (1036): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:39:54   Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:21:06   Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Calvary Weekday Ministries (3692): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:23:27   Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

St. Luke’s Parent Day Out (2324): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:37:28   Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:37:11   Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Other Announcements/Closings:

