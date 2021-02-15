Weather related announcements for Tuesday, February 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

NewsTicker Closings

Just Kids Preschool (4000): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/15 11:36:43 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Lubbock ISD (1000): Virtual Instruction Only

Updated: 2021/02/15 11:19:20 Expires:

Southland ISD (1036): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/15 11:39:54 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/15 11:21:06 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

Calvary Weekday Ministries (3692): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/15 11:23:27 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

St. Luke’s Parent Day Out (2324): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/15 11:37:28 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Closed

Updated: 2021/02/15 11:37:11 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00

