Weather related announcements for Tuesday, February 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
NewsTicker Closings
Just Kids Preschool (4000): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:36:43 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Lubbock ISD (1000): Virtual Instruction Only
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:19:20 Expires:
Southland ISD (1036): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:39:54 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:21:06 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Calvary Weekday Ministries (3692): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:23:27 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
St. Luke’s Parent Day Out (2324): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:37:28 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Closed
Updated: 2021/02/15 11:37:11 Expires: 2021/02/15 23:59:00
Other Announcements/Closings:
- TBA