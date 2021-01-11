Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 12

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Closings/Delays (Tuesday):

NewsTicker Closings

Christ the King Schools (3904): In-Person & Virtual Instruction Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:12:27 Expires:

Lubbock Christian University (*3): Offices open 10:00 AM; First Classes Begin 10:40 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 21:05:43 Expires:

Southcrest Christian School (*1): Opens at 8:45 a.m. for grades 6-12, 9:00 a.m. for elementary school; Teachers and staff report at 8:15am.

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:44:09 Expires:

Texas Tech University (*2): Campus opens at 10:00 a.m.

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:53:16 Expires:

Wee Care Learning Center (3752): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:06:08 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Brownfield ISD (2060): 2-Hour Delay; Buses 2-Hours Late, Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:19:16 Expires:

Crosbyton CISD (1204): 10:00 AM Start, Staff Report By 9:30 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:17:39 Expires:

Frenship ISD (1004): 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:39:08 Expires:

Lorenzo ISD (1064): 10:00 AM Start; Buses 2-Hours Late, Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:16:16 Expires:

Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:38:43 Expires:

Lubbock ISD (1000): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:38:15 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Ralls ISD (2040): 10:00 AM Start; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:10:15 Expires:

Roosevelt ISD (1024): 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:31:39 Expires:

Ropes ISD (1084): 10:00 AM Start; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:09:12 Expires:

Slaton ISD (1032): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:00:46 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Southland ISD (1036): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:07:27 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Tahoka ISD (2044): 10:00 AM Start; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:06:52 Expires:

Triumph Public High Schools – Lubbock (3780): 10:00 AM Start

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:12:52 Expires:

Wellman-Union ISD (2184): 9:00 AM Start; Buses Pavement Only

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:07:36 Expires:

All Saints Episcopal School (2048): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:07:43 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Kingdom Prep Academy (2304): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:50:52 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Lubbock Christian School (2120): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:33:34 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Lubbock Christian University (1136): Campus Offices Open 10:00 AM; First Classes at 10:40 AM; No Chapel

Updated: 2021/01/12 04:18:03 Expires:

Rise Academy (2308): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 19:00:59 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center (2404): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:13:57 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Wayland Baptist University, Lubbock (1416): Offices 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:12:24 Expires:

A New World Christian Learning Center (3720): Will Open 8:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:16:44 Expires:

Children’s Orchard Academy (3772): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:59:26 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Creative Learning Center (1100): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:06:24 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

DBS Kids (3812): 2 Hour Delay

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:01:29 Expires:

Elite Learing Academy I & II (2920): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:35:11 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:09:44 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Here We Grow Learning Center (3732): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:10:06 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Kids are Cool (1076): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:03:55 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Kids Kare (2292): 8:30 AM Start

Updated: 2021/01/11 20:01:40 Expires:

Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:58:53 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Little Precious Steps Daycare (3908): Opens at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/12 04:20:33 Expires:

My Little Playhouse – Lubbock (3880): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:49:36 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

My Little Playhouse, Brownfield (1164): Begins at 9:30 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:49:22 Expires:

Richard Milburn Academy (2244): 10:00 AM Start

Updated: 2021/01/12 04:26:35 Expires:

Stepping Stones (1148): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:05:41 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): Begins at 9:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 17:52:14 Expires: 2021/01/12 09:00:00

Christ the King Cathedral (1648): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:25:39 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

Lakeridge UMC Pre-School & Kindergarten (2336): 10:00 AM Start

Updated: 2021/01/12 04:19:40 Expires:

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas (3388): Lubbock Locations Open 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/12 06:26:06 Expires:

High Point Village (3884): Begins at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/11 18:24:02 Expires: 2021/01/12 10:00:00

StarCare Specialty Health System (2752): Outpatient Clinic Opens 10:00 AM; Some Appointments Will Be Rescheduled; Phone Visits Will Occur

Updated: 2021/01/12 04:16:46 Expires:

Lubbock Central Appraisal District (2992): Opens at 10:00 AM

Updated: 2021/01/12 05:32:38 Expires: