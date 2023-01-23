LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

Schools: Tuesday

Kress ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m.

Lamesa ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running on pavement only

Lazbuddie ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late, on pavement only

Meadow ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late, on pavement only

Snyder ISD: Closed; No Extracurricular Activities

Southland ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late

Government/Other: Tuesday