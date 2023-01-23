LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Schools: Tuesday
- Kress ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m.
- Lamesa ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running on pavement only
- Lazbuddie ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late, on pavement only
- Meadow ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late, on pavement only
- Snyder ISD: Closed; No Extracurricular Activities
- Southland ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late
Government/Other: Tuesday
