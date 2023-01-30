LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.
Public & Private Schools: Tuesday
- Abernathy ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running on pavement only
- Idalou ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
- Loop ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
- Meadow ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
- New Deal ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late
- Ralls ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late
- Seagraves ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late
- Shallowater ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running on pavement only
- Snyder ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late
- Southland ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
Daycare Facilities & Preschools:
- No Announcements Yet
Government/Other: Tuesday
- YWCA of Lubbock & Sun ‘n Fun – Delayed until 9:30 a.m. (includes preschool drop-off)