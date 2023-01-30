LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.

Public & Private Schools: Tuesday

Abernathy ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running on pavement only

Idalou ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late

Loop ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Meadow ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late

New Deal ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late

Ralls ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late

Seagraves ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with buses running two hours late

Shallowater ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running on pavement only

Snyder ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late

Southland ISD: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late

Daycare Facilities & Preschools:

No Announcements Yet

Government/Other: Tuesday