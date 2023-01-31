LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Public & Private Schools: Wednesday

Frenship ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late

Idalou ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late

Loop ISD: Closed

Lubbock Autism Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Lubbock ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late

Lubbock-Cooper ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late

O’Donnell ISD: Closed

Premier High Schools: Delayed by two hours

Seagraves ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late

Shallowater ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running on pavement only

Slaton ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late

Snyder ISD: Closed

Southcrest ISD: Closed

Tas Montessori School: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Daycare Facilities & Preschools: Wednesday

Belle’s & Beau’s Childcare Center: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Calvary Weekday: Begins at 11:00 a.m.

Elite Learning Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

High Point Village: Begins at 10:30 a.m.

Lubbock Adult Daycare: Closed

Lubbock Calvary Weekday: Begins at 11:00 a.m.

Shelby and Friends Childcare Center: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

St. Luke’s Preschool: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Government/Other: Wednesday

