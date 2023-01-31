LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.

Public & Private Schools: Wednesday

  • Frenship ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late
  • Idalou ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
  • Loop ISD: Closed
  • Lubbock Autism Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
  • Lubbock Christian School: Bright Horizons Dayschool 
  • Lubbock ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late
  • Lubbock-Cooper ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late
  • O’Donnell ISD: Closed
  • Premier High Schools: Delayed by two hours
  • Seagraves ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
  • Shallowater ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running on pavement only
  • Slaton ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
  • Snyder ISD: Closed
  • Southcrest ISD: Closed
  • Tas Montessori School: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Daycare Facilities & Preschools: Wednesday

  • Belle’s & Beau’s Childcare Center: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
  • Bright Horizons Dayschool: Bright Horizons Dayschool 
  • Calvary Weekday: Begins at 11:00 a.m.
  • Elite Learning Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
  • High Point Village: Begins at 10:30 a.m.
  • Lubbock Adult Daycare: Closed
  • Lubbock Calvary Weekday: Begins at 11:00 a.m.
  • Shelby and Friends Childcare Center: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
  • St. Luke’s Preschool: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Government/Other: Wednesday

  • None Reported Yet

Churches: Wednesday Evening

  • None Reported Yet