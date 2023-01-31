LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.
Public & Private Schools: Wednesday
- Frenship ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late
- Idalou ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
- Loop ISD: Closed
- Lubbock Autism Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
- Lubbock Christian School: Bright Horizons Dayschool
- Lubbock ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late
- Lubbock-Cooper ISD: Two-hour delay with busses running two hours late
- O’Donnell ISD: Closed
- Premier High Schools: Delayed by two hours
- Seagraves ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
- Shallowater ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running on pavement only
- Slaton ISD: Begins at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late
- Snyder ISD: Closed
- Southcrest ISD: Closed
- Tas Montessori School: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
Daycare Facilities & Preschools: Wednesday
- Belle’s & Beau’s Childcare Center: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
- Bright Horizons Dayschool: Bright Horizons Dayschool
- Calvary Weekday: Begins at 11:00 a.m.
- Elite Learning Academy: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
- High Point Village: Begins at 10:30 a.m.
- Lubbock Adult Daycare: Closed
- Lubbock Calvary Weekday: Begins at 11:00 a.m.
- Shelby and Friends Childcare Center: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
- St. Luke’s Preschool: Begins at 10:00 a.m.
Government/Other: Wednesday
- None Reported Yet
Churches: Wednesday Evening
- None Reported Yet