1  of  10
Closings or Delays
Cotton Center ISD Dawson ISD First Baptist Church, Lubbock High Point Village Levelland ISD Loop ISD O'Donnell ISD Plainview ISD Southland ISD Whitharral ISD

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 12

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
weather related school announcements 690_1400509162064528921

(Nexstar Media Group/File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, February 11.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288. Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

*** Please be advised it may take several minutes for the list below to update. ***

Other Announcements:

  • TBA

Weather Information:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar