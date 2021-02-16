Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 17

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Announcements may be called in at 806-748-2288 or they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.

Please note: It may take several minutes for the list(s) to update.

Bright Horizons Preschool (3800): Closed

Calvary Baptist PDO and School (2328): Canceled

Covenant Health LifeStyle Centre (2916): Closed

First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Closed

FirstSteps at Lakeridge Baptist (*1): Closed

Floydada ISD (2012): Canceled

Frenship ISD (1004): Canceled

Lakeridge UMC Pre-School & Kindergarten (2336): Canceled

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed

Lubbock ISD (1000): Canceled

Plainview ISD (2028): 10:00 AM Start; Buses 1.5 Hours Late, Pavemen Only

South Plains Church (1364): 7:00 PM Online Service Wednesday

Southland ISD (1036): Closed

Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): Closed

