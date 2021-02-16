Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 17

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Announcements may be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom) or they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.
This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.
There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.
Please note: It may take several minutes for the list(s) to update.
Bright Horizons Preschool (3800): Closed
Calvary Baptist PDO and School (2328): Canceled
Covenant Health LifeStyle Centre (2916): Closed
First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Closed
FirstSteps at Lakeridge Baptist (*1): Closed
Floydada ISD (2012): Canceled
Frenship ISD (1004): Canceled
Lakeridge UMC Pre-School & Kindergarten (2336): Canceled
Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Closed
Lubbock ISD (1000): Canceled
Plainview ISD (2028): 10:00 AM Start; Buses 1.5 Hours Late, Pavemen Only
South Plains Church (1364): 7:00 PM Online Service Wednesday
Southland ISD (1036): Closed
Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): Closed
Other Announcements/Closings:
- TBA