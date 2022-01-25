Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 26

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday January 26, 2022.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK. There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.

Closings & Delays List: